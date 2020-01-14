MLB Punishes The Cheating Astros, Patrick Mahomes Goes Crazy, and More! | GMS Podcast Episode 90

We react to the heavy punishment levied by Major League Baseball on the Houston Astros for using cameras to steal signs in 2017. We break down all of the punishments levied on the Astros and tell you why it wasn’t hard enough. Plus, should the Astros be forced to vacate the 2017 World Series?

Next, Doug reacts to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs’ comeback win over Texans. We discuss whether Mahomes will end up as the GOAT and if he should leave Kansas City for a bigger market. Plus, are the Chiefs frontrunners to win the Super Bowl?

Next, The Packers held off the Seahawks to advance to the NFC championship game. We discuss whether Jimmy Graham was short on third down and if the league should consider using technology to determine first downs.

