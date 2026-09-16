MLB teams facing possible managerial and front office changes in 2026

A number of Major League Baseball clubs could see managerial or front office turnover as the 2026 regular season winds down, with labor uncertainty also cited as a factor affecting decisions. “You’ve got owners who won’t be wild about taking on another contract if they don’t have to when there aren’t games being played,” a highly ranked executive said, according to front office sources.

New York Mets organizational sources say Andy Green, who went 35-34 after taking over as interim manager following Carlos Mendoza’s firing at the end of June, will return to the front office rather than remain the club’s manager. The team also has the option of naming Green its general manager. David Stearns, the Mets’ head of baseball operations, will lead the managerial search despite fan unrest — Citi Field patrons chanted for his firing during Pete Alonso’s return to New York, according to sources — and owner Steve Cohen will have final say.

Sources indicate Stearns could pursue high-profile names such as Hall of Famers Carlos Beltrán and Albert Pujols, or opt for someone with major-league managing experience like former Cubs manager David Ross. Green, who served as a bench coach under Ross in Chicago, could play a role in the search effort.

The Houston Astros parted ways with general manager Dana Brown last month after three seasons. Owner Jim Crane is expected to largely make baseball decisions going forward, advised by Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell, according to sources. Manager Joe Espada is in the final year of his contract, and the expectation within the industry is that this will be his last season. New York Yankees bench coach Brad Ausmus — who played with the Astros and was a teammate of Bagwell — has been mentioned as a potential managerial candidate.

The Seattle Mariners’ playoff odds stood at 1.9% as their season soured, and industry signals suggest significant change is possible atop the front office. Owner John Stanton will ultimately decide, and Jerry Dipoto has been Seattle’s head of baseball operations for 11 seasons; under his tenure the Mariners reached the postseason twice and advanced to the American League Championship Series last fall. Dan Wilson’s tenure as manager is regarded as likely to end barring a dramatic late-season run. If ownership parts ways with Dipoto, his position would immediately become a highly coveted job because of the work he has done. The Mariners are viewed as having a core of pitching in Bryan Woo, Logan Gilbert and rookie Kade Anderson, and stars under contract in Julio Rodríguez and Cal Raleigh, according to the discussion among front office sources.