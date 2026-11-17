Relebohile Mofokeng scored twice as South Africa beat Kenya 2-1 in Nairobi on Tuesday, sending Bafana Bafana back to the top of Group D in a 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, according to the match report.

Kenya will automatically qualify for next year’s tournament as co-hosts alongside Tanzania and Uganda, meaning Pitso Mosimane’s side must finish above Guinea and Eritrea to secure their place, the report added. Guinea’s six points from a win over Eritrea have moved them to nine points from four games, while South Africa entered Tuesday with seven points from three following a draw with Benni McCarthy’s side on Friday.

Mosimane retained Ime Okon and Olwethu Makhanya at the heart of the defence and named Chicago Fire’s Mbekezeli Mbokazi among the substitutes. Mbokazi was introduced for the final 20 minutes while Bafana were leading. Kenya frustrated South Africa through the first half and began the second strongly before Mofokeng broke the deadlock.

Mofokeng, described as a winger/attacking midfielder for Union Saint-Gilloise in the report, opened the scoring in the 68th minute after capitalizing on Sylvester Owino’s mistake while the centre-back attempted to dribble out from defence following a turnover from Siyanda Ndlovu. The forward smashed home from close range to make it 1-0.

He doubled the lead in the 86th minute with a composed strike from the edge of the box, feinting left to create space and then firing right to place the ball beyond the goalkeeper. Three minutes later Ryan Ogam pulled one back for Kenya after a short free-kick, with a low shot rolling through bodies and into the net; the goal may have taken a deflection but is credited to Ogam, the report noted.

South Africa held on for a vital three points and are scheduled to face Guinea away and Eritrea at home during the March international break to finish off their qualifiers, according to the match report.