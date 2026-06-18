Mokoena suspension leaves South Africa short for Group A finale

Teboho Mokoena was the standout performer as South Africa salvaged a 1-1 draw with Czechia on Thursday in Atlanta, scoring an 83rd-minute penalty to level the match. Czechia had taken an early lead in the sixth minute through a fierce left-footed finish from Michal Sadílek inside the box.

Mokoena picked up a second successive yellow late in the first half for a reckless foul and will be suspended for next Wednesday’s Group A finale against South Korea in Guadalupe. According to ESPN, his absence presents Hugo Broos with a major headache given the limited options in central midfield and the number 10 role.

Sphephelo Sithole returns from suspension but, according to ESPN, arrives low on confidence after a difficult spell at CD Tondela, a poor Africa Cup of Nations and shaky displays in subsequent friendlies. Sithole and attacking midfielder Themba Zwane were both sent off in South Africa’s 2-0 opening loss to Mexico, and Zwane is also suspended for the Korea game.

Owsin Appollis and Relebolhile Mofokeng, who both provided a fresh dimension to the Bafana attack, told ESPN they were confident the squad could cope without “Tebza.” Appollis called Mokoena a big loss and left the selection decision to the coach, while Mofokeng said the replacement would receive the team’s support.

Thalente Mbatha and Jayden Adams appeared less influential; Adams was substituted at half-time and replaced by Mofokeng, who operated behind the striker. Evidence Makgopa’s introduction helped shift the tie’s momentum, and Thapelo Maseko won the penalty after his shot was blocked by the arm of Pavel Šulc. Flashscore credited Mokoena with five key passes and 21 of 22 accurate passes in the final third.

Still rooted to the bottom of Group A, Broos’ side will almost certainly need a win against South Korea to progress, according to ESPN. The report adds that Adams is the most likely candidate to provide a spark in Mokoena’s absence, with at least one of Mbatha or Sithole expected to partner him, and that Broos may opt for a two-man midfield with Mofokeng as the number 10.