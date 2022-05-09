Williams scored 458 points (81 first-place votes) from a panel of 100 international sportswriters and broadcasters. Taylor Jenkins, head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies, finished second with 270 points (17 first-place votes). Erik Spoelstra, head coach of the Miami Heat, finished third with 72 points (one first-place vote). The coaches received five points for each first-place vote, three points for each second-place vote, and one point for each third-place vote.

Williams led the Suns to an NBA-best 64-18 record in the regular season, the most victories and greatest winning percentage (.780) in a season in team history. Phoenix had identical 32-9 home and away records. The Suns matched for the third-most road victories and fifth-best road winning percentage (.780) in an NBA season.

From October 30, 2021 to December 2, 2021, Phoenix set a franchise record by winning 18 straight games. The run includes a 16-0 record in November, which is tied for the second-most victories in a month without a defeat in NBA history, following only the Atlanta Hawks’ 17-0 record in January 2015.

The Suns were first in the NBA in net rating (+7.5), third in defensive rating (106.8), and fifth in offensive rating (114.2), making them the first club to finish in the top five in all three categories. They were 47-0 while leading after the third quarter, the most such seasons without a defeat in the shot clock era (which began in the 1954-55 season).

Williams was selected NBA Western Conference Coach of the Month twice (October/November and January). He and his staff have also won the right to coach Team LeBron in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.