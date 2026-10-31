Moremi winner sends Orlando Pirates top with 2-1 Soweto Derby win

Tshepang Moremi’s 55th-minute strike settled the Soweto Derby as Orlando Pirates beat 10-man Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 on Saturday to move to the top of the South African Premiership.

Yanela Mbuthuma had put Chiefs ahead in the first half with a shot that was heavily deflected off Thabo Moloisane, but Pule Mmodi levelled after a defensive error from Sipho Chaine. Mbuthuma’s goal was described as tight and potentially offside; the absence of VAR may have worked in the Buccaneers’ favour.

Midfielder Simphiwe Selepe came close to a sending-off in the opening period, yet Pirates went into the break with all 11 players on the field and dominated the second half. Chiefs centre-back Inacio Miguel received back-to-back yellow cards late on as his frustration boiled over.

Pirates created several chances to put the match beyond doubt. Manager Abdeslam Ouaddou had been critical of his side’s decision-making in the final third earlier in the week, but the relief at full-time suggested the priority was securing the three points and Soweto bragging rights.

Defending champions Orlando Pirates now sit on 25 points from nine Premiership games. Mamelodi Sundowns have 23 points from nine and are scheduled to face Durban City this evening at 8:15 p.m. CAT. For Chiefs, the loss — Fernando da Cruz’s first Soweto Derby in charge — was their first league defeat of the season and left them 11 points behind the Buccaneers; they have taken only one point from their last seven league Soweto Derby clashes.