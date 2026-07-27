Morocco rout Kenya 4-0; Algeria beat Senegal 2-0 in WAFCON openers

Hosts Morocco began the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations with a dominant 4-0 victory over Kenya in Rabat on Sunday, while Algeria recorded a 2-0 win over Senegal earlier in the day. Morocco’s match took place at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium; the Algeria-Senegal fixture was staged at a nearly empty Rabat Olympic Stadium.

Ibtissam Jraïdi scored twice for Morocco, while Sakini Ouzraoui Diki and Maryame Atiq also found the net. Ouzraoui opened the scoring in the 19th minute with a driven low right-footed finish after a through ball from Yasmin Mrabet. Atiq headed home from a corner in the 29th minute, and Jraïdi then met Hanane Aït El Haj’s looping cross to make it 3-0 before adding a fourth shortly after the interval from another Aït El Haj delivery.

Kenya goalkeeper Lilian Awuor made six saves, including one notable block, but the team struggled defensively and made three changes at halftime to try to steady the match. Aït El Haj served as stand-in captain and provided two assists. Morocco’s performance was described in the match report as bright, inventive and merciless, and reflected the tactical approach of head coach Jorge Vilda since he took charge in October 2023.

In the earlier game, Algeria took a 1-0 lead when captain Marine Dafeur converted a penalty in the 42nd minute after Korka Fall was adjudged to have fouled Amira Braham in the box. Rookie Melissa Bethi doubled the advantage in the 88th minute, finishing into space after a Khady Faye clearance error. VAR declined to intervene when Senegal protested for a second-half penalty following a foul on substitute Sokhna Pene.

Algeria and goalkeeper Chloe N’Gazi extended a run of clean sheets to five WAFCON matches, a sequence stretching back to 2018. Senegal coach Mame Moussa Cissé told CAF, “We gave our opponents too much space. We lost this match because of the individual errors we made.” Senegal face Kenya next Thursday at the Rabat Olympic Stadium, while Morocco meet neighbours Algeria at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium. According to ESPN, Ouzraoui was named to ESPN’s WAFCON Team of the Tournament at the last edition, and ESPN had tipped Bethi as a potential breakout star for this WAFCON.