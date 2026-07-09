Morocco’s progress forces Netherlands to abandon traditional approach in World Cup tie

The clearest sign of Morocco’s progression at this World Cup came off the field, according to the source, when Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman changed his selection for the Round of 32 meeting in Monterrey. The adjustment, the report says, illustrated opposing managers beginning to treat Morocco as a team to be contained rather than outclassed.

The source notes the Netherlands arrive steeped in a tradition of technical excellence and proactive football — often using a 4-3-3 to dominate possession and press. Against Morocco, Koeman instead withdrew a midfielder, added an extra defender and turned his side into the reactive unit, aiming to anticipate and neutralise Morocco’s threats.

According to the report, that approach nearly paid off but ultimately failed in a shootout. The Netherlands registered just under 30 percent possession and were beaten on penalties after a match in which Morocco asserted control, Achraf Hakimi struck the woodwork twice and goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen produced notable saves. The source also cites Yassine Bounou’s decisive save in the shootout versus the Netherlands as a separate example of Morocco’s on-field impact at the tournament.

The source adds Morocco had already shown ball dominance at the Nations Cup and in World Cup matches against Scotland and Haiti. It points out that Netherlands midfielders Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Tijjani Reijnders (Manchester City) and Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) play for European giants and, on paper, might have been expected to match Morocco technically and tactically.

The source describes Morocco’s federation decision to replace Walid Regragui with Mohamed Ouahbi after the AFCON as a risky move that has been vindicated by results. It notes Ouahbi’s previous career had been largely in youth football and that Koeman’s change of plan reflected a respect — or fear, in the report’s words — for the way Ouahbi has the Atlas Lions operating.