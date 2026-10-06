Mourinho faces five-game test to steady Real Madrid

Real Madrid sit six points behind LaLiga leader Barcelona after seven matches, with Barça having won all seven and carrying a +24 goal difference, according to ESPN. Barcelona also feature Lamine Yamal and a Raphinha described by ESPN as being in career-best form.

Kylian Mbappé posted a self-recorded video on social media, smiling while riding a bike in a country setting, ESPN reported. The image came after manager José Mourinho had mentioned cycling 10 days earlier as an activity players should avoid, saying, “You cannot ride a bike. You fall off, and maybe you don’t play three matches, or maybe worse, you break a leg …” ESPN said Mourinho will address the matter when he speaks to the media on Friday.

Mourinho has been back at Real Madrid for three months and faces an intensive run of fixtures that ESPN described as potentially season-defining. His remarks to media are scheduled the day before Madrid’s LaLiga match with Villarreal at the Bernabéu, which ESPN noted is available to stream in the U.S. on Oct. 10 on ESPN+.

The five-game stretch listed by ESPN runs: Villarreal (home) on Oct. 10, AS Roma (away) on Oct. 14, Sevilla (home) on Oct. 18, RB Leipzig (home) on Oct. 21 and Barcelona (away) on Oct. 25. ESPN wrote that Mourinho must use the period to get Madrid’s campaign back on track.

Vinícius Júnior has scored one goal in eight appearances this season, a close-range tap-in against Real Sociedad on Aug. 26, ESPN reported. Expected-goal figures cited by ESPN were 0.04 against Espanyol (90 minutes), 0.04 against Málaga (90 minutes), 0.10 against Inter (87 minutes), 0.15 against Rayo Vallecano (89 minutes) and 0.06 against Atlético Madrid (54 minutes). ESPN added that Vinícius had no goals or assists in the two matches after the Sept. 12 Rayo game, touched the ball just 22 times at Atlético on Sept. 20 and was substituted after Madrid went down to 10 men. Mourinho was quoted by ESPN saying, “Physically [Vinícius] is better than ever, he needs just a millimetre to get to his top speed,” and ESPN noted Vinícius signed a new contract running until 2032.

Defensively, Madrid have kept one clean sheet in eight LaLiga games, the 4-0 win over Málaga on Aug. 30, ESPN reported. ESPN added that Málaga are the division’s lowest scorers with three goals all season.