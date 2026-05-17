Mourinho pushing for Rodri as Real Madrid’s first signing, report says

Jose Mourinho is reportedly pressing Real Madrid to make Manchester City midfielder Rodri his first signing in a second spell as head coach at the club, says Football Insider. The report notes the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner is approaching the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium, a situation that has prompted questions about his future.

Per the report, Manchester City have been increasing efforts to secure Rodri on a longer deal, but it remains unclear whether the player wants to extend his stay or seek a move elsewhere. Football Insider adds that any transfer would likely command a fee in the region of €60 million.

Chelsea and Liverpool are also linked with high-profile moves elsewhere. The Sun says Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs has attracted interest from both clubs after impressing since his transfer from NEC Nijmegen; the 23-year-old’s move is valued at £50 million and The Sun reports Liverpool view him as a long-term replacement for Alisson while Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso is said to be seeking a new No. 1 to replace Robert Sánchez.

Real Madrid will also face changes at the back, according to The Athletic, which reports captain Dani Carvajal will leave the club at the end of his contract this summer. The Athletic details Carvajal’s long association with the club, his single-season departure to Bayer Leverkusen before returning, and notes his 26 trophies and 449 appearances as Los Blancos consider alternative right-back options.

Other reported moves include Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford being lined up for a potential return to Aston Villa, claims Mundo Deportivo. That report says Rashford’s loan to Barcelona contains a €30 million permanent transfer clause that must be activated before June 15, and that financial considerations complicate a potential permanent deal. Football Insider says Newcastle United will seek about £80 million for midfielder Sandro Tonali, who has featured extensively this season and is attracting interest from teams including Arsenal and Manchester United.

Additional links in the rumor mill include a reported €25 million asking price for Federico Chiesa (Calciomercato); Everton’s interest in midfield options including Conor Gallagher, John McGinn and Liam Delap (Sun); Chelsea and Manchester United tracking Bournemouth’s Alex Scott (Ekrem Konur); Nottingham Forest’s confidence in keeping Morgan Gibbs-White (TEAMtalk); Aston Villa’s winger shortlist (Matteo Moretto); and suggestions around Alessandro Bastoni and Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Yan Diomande (Gazzetta dello Sport and other outlets).