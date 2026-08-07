Mrs. Met, Goldy among five inducted into Mascot Hall of Fame

Five mascots — Cocky, Cosmo, Goldy, Miles and Mrs. Met — were announced Friday as the 11th class of the Mascot Hall of Fame, according to the Mascot Hall of Fame announcement on “Good Morning America.” The quintet was on site to receive the news and will join 38 previously honored mascots in the Hall.

Cocky, who has represented the South Carolina Gamecocks since 1980, brings a decorated record of competition success. Cocky is a two-time Universal Cheerleaders Association mascot national champion (1986 and 1994), won the 2008 NCA mascot national championship and captured the 2004 Capital One Mascot Challenge.

BYU’s Cosmo made his debut in 1953 by parachuting into LaVell Edwards Stadium and enters the Hall with three official Guinness World Records. Cosmo holds the records for double high-fives, back handsprings and consecutive breakdance windmills. Goldy Gopher, the University of Minnesota’s mascot since 1952 and modeled after the 13-lined ground squirrel, is known for a head-spinning celebration and has won four UCA mascot national championships (2011, 2013, 2017 and 2018).

Miles, the Denver Broncos’ equestrian mascot, is best known for climbing to the top of Empower Field at Mile High before the fourth quarter of games. A lesser-known detail noted in the announcement is that Miles wears Crocs, a nod to the footwear brand’s Colorado roots.

Mrs. Met joins the Hall just under two decades after her husband, Mr. Met, was inducted in 2007. Introduced in the 1960s and formerly known as “Lady Met,” Mrs. Met was revived in 2013 after years of inactivity and has been described as a trailblazer for female mascots in sports, giving the Mets a distinctive two-mascot presence in baseball.