Mrs. Met, Goldy among five inducted into Mascot Hall of Fame

On Friday morning Cocky, Cosmo, Goldy, Miles and Mrs. Met were announced as the newest members of the Mascot Hall of Fame. The announcement was made on “Good Morning America,” with the five mascots on site to receive the news.

The quintet will make up the 11th Mascot Hall of Fame class, including the inaugural 2005 class, and will join 38 previously honored mascots in the Hall.

Cocky has represented the South Carolina Gamecocks since 1980 and is a decorated collegiate mascot, claiming UCA mascot national championships in 1986 and 1994, the 2008 NCA mascot national championship and the 2004 Capital One Mascot Challenge. BYU’s Cosmo the Cougar debuted in 1953 by parachuting into LaVell Edwards Stadium and holds three official Guinness World Records for double high-fives, back handsprings and consecutive breakdance windmills.

Goldy Gopher has been the University of Minnesota’s mascot since 1952 and is modeled on the 13-lined ground squirrel. Known for a head-spinning celebration, Goldy is a four-time UCA mascot national champion, winning in 2011, 2013, 2017 and 2018. Miles, the Denver Broncos’ equestrian mascot, is best known for climbing to the top of Empower Field at Mile High before the fourth quarter and is noted for wearing Crocs in a nod to the brand’s Colorado roots.

Just under two decades after Mr. Met entered the mascot Hall in 2007, Mrs. Met — formerly known as “Lady Met” — was introduced in the 1960s and is recognized as a trailblazer for female mascots in sports. Her revival in 2013 after a period of inactivity returned the Mets to a two-mascot presentation.