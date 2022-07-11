Following one quarter, the Kings had a 33-25 advantage after a strong start. Both teams continued to play well in the second, but the Kings still retained an eight-point advantage at the break. The Pacers upped their game in the third and outscored the Kings 26-17 to go into the fourth with a one-point advantage. In the fourth, both teams continued to contend, but the Kings prevailed by a narrow margin after scoring crucial points late in the game.

Murray wasn’t the only player for the Kings to reach double digits; Sean McDermott added 18 points off the bench on 7-for-9 shooting. Keon Ellis had 15 points, three rebounds, six assists, three thefts, and a block, while Frankie Ferrari contributed 16 points, two rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a block.