Musah returns to Milan midfield, reasserts himself for club and country

In last weekend’s Serie A match between AC Milan and Atalanta, Yunus Musah carried the ball from just beyond the center circle and his shot deflected off Relja Obric’s arm, earning Milan a penalty that Gonçalo Ramos converted in a 3-2 victory. The sequence was cited as the latest sign of Musah’s revival at club level.

Musah spent last season on loan at Atalanta and was unable to establish himself as a regular starter. He made 29 appearances in all competitions but logged only 939 minutes, and the temporary nature of the move reduced the club’s incentive to invest in him.

Back at Milan, Musah has seen his minutes increase substantially. He has recorded 572 minutes in all competitions so far this season, more than halfway to last season’s total in just two months. He has also returned to his preferred central midfield role after spending much of the previous campaign at wingback.

Musah acknowledged the frustration of limited playing time in a joint interview with ESPN and Yahoo! Sports. “[It was] very frustrating, because I believe that I’m a player that’s a starter,” he said. He added that while the season on the bench felt like a waste in some ways, he learned a great deal from the experience.

The reduced minutes last season also cost Musah a place in the U.S. World Cup roster; he said he “could sense it” when he was left off. He first emerged on the U.S. scene as a teenager during the 2022 World Cup cycle and started all four of the United States’ matches in Qatar.

Statistically, Musah’s improvement is notable. According to TruMedia, the 23-year-old is completing 92.6% of his passes in Serie A this season compared with 88.0% last campaign, winning a higher percentage of duels (61.3% versus 52.2%) and recording a greater tackle success rate (60.0% versus 37.5%). He admitted that training at Atalanta helped, saying he became more comfortable in a two-man central midfield and adjusted his positioning and body shape.