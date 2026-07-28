Myanmar stuns Philippines 4-1 in ASEAN Championship opener

Myanmar delivered a 4-1 victory over the Philippines at New Clark City Stadium in Capas, Tarlac, dealing a blow to the Philippines’ hopes of reaching a second straight ASEAN Championship knockout stage, according to the match report.

With torrential rain falling before kickoff, Myanmar struck early. In the seventh minute Kyaw Min Oo reacted quickest to a blocked corner from Soe Moe Kyaw and headed home the opener, according to the match report.

Myanmar doubled the lead before the half-hour mark when Maung Maung Lwin split the defense with a through ball and Than Paing finished past Quincy Kammeraad. Than Paing would score in each half, ultimately completing a brace, the report said.

The Philippines thought it had a lifeline in the 32nd minute when Jarvey Gayoso went down in the box, but a VAR review overturned the decision and no penalty was awarded. Gayoso later reduced the deficit in the 68th minute, finishing a pass from Javier Mariona and sparking the 3,104 fans in attendance, according to the match report.

Any hopes of a comeback ended late. Win Naing Tun restored Myanmar’s two-goal cushion in the 81st minute and Than Paing added his second two minutes later to seal the result. The win gave Myanmar its first three points after opening the tournament with a loss to Malaysia, while the Philippines suffered its first home defeat since a loss to Iran during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers two years ago, according to the match report.

The Philippines now heads to Vientiane to face Laos at KM16 National Stadium on Saturday; the result is likely to have a significant impact on its chances of advancing to the knockout stage, according to the match report.