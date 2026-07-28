Myles Garrett, Josh Allen among six in ‘Madden NFL 27’ 99 Club

Madden NFL 27 will include six players rated 99 at launch when the game releases Aug. 13. The title will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and the Nintendo Switch 2. The Los Angeles Rams are represented twice among the elite group.

Newly acquired edge rusher Myles Garrett remains in the 99 Club after his performance last season, and Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford — the reigning NFL MVP — also carries a 99 rating.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is the other signal-caller to earn a 99. Allen paced Buffalo to a 12-5 record, passing for 3,668 yards and 25 touchdowns while contributing 579 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns.

Two wide receivers received the top rating: Ja’Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals and Jaxon Smith-Njigba of the Seattle Seahawks. Chase finished last season with 1,412 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Smith-Njigba led the NFL with 1,793 receiving yards and added 10 touchdowns.

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride is the lone tight end in the 99 Club. McBride compiled 1,239 receiving yards, caught 11 touchdowns and totaled 126 receptions, the most ever by a tight end in a single season.