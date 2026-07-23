Myles Garrett lists Wadsworth home after trade to Rams

Myles Garrett has put his Cleveland-area house on the market after being traded to the Los Angeles Rams in the offseason. The Wadsworth, Ohio, property in the Hidden Lakes of Sharon community was built in 2018, a year after Garrett was selected as the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft. The five-bedroom, six-bath home sits on 2 acres with about 4,300 square feet of living space and is listed at $2.1 million.

A dynamic two-story foyer welcomes visitors and includes two staircases — one serving the grand foyer and another that leads to the gourmet kitchen. The kitchen features premium appliances, an oversized center island, custom cabinets and a walk-in pantry that connects to the home’s living areas. The residence also includes an executive office with custom cabinetry.

Sleeping and entertainment spaces are described as luxurious. The primary suite offers a spa-inspired bath and a walk-in closet, while the other four bedrooms provide ample space. A bonus room is noted as suitable for use as a game room or other flexible area. Additional interior amenities include a custom bar, a gym outfitted with professional equipment and a theater.

Outdoor elements on the property include a built-in grill and a fire pit. A three-car garage is attached to the home, and a separate four-car garage contains an upper level that could be used as an office or studio, according to the listing.

Garrett was the headliner in a blockbuster trade in June when the Cleveland Browns sent the defensive end to the Rams for two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Jared Verse and multiple future draft picks. Days after the trade, Garrett and the Rams agreed on a reworked contract that includes an increase in compensation for the 2026 season. According to Pro Football Talk, Garrett will earn at least $37 million.