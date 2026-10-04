Narrowing the Ballon d’Or field: which players truly deserve it?

For much of the past 15 years the men’s Ballon d’Or was effectively a two-man race, with Lionel Messi capturing the award eight times and Cristiano Ronaldo five, according to ESPN. Kylian Mbappé has acknowledged their supremacy, telling Simon Kuper in The Barcelona Complex, “It’s not only me who knows that… Those players are incomparable. They have broken all laws of statistics.”

With Messi and Ronaldo effectively aged out of contention — Ronaldo has not finished in the top three of the voting in the 2020s and Messi’s final win came in 2023 — the race for the 2026 prize has opened up. ESPN names Kylian Mbappé, Lamine Yamal and Harry Kane as the three favorites; Kane’s and Yamal’s odds are listed at +100 after a recent rise for Yamal, while Mbappé is shown at +1000.

Voting for the award closed Monday, and the Ballon d’Or will be given to the player who accomplished the most between the start of the 2025-26 club season and the end of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, ESPN reports. Thirty players were officially nominated, but past trends suggest the list can be trimmed quickly.

One early cut, per ESPN’s assessment, is to remove anyone who played for Real Madrid last season. That eliminates Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior. The piece notes that since Mbappé joined Real Madrid the only trophies the club won were the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup in 2024, both tied to results established before his arrival, and that Madrid finished behind Barcelona in both of his seasons and have not progressed past the Champions League quarterfinals with him. Mbappé did win the World Cup Golden Boot with 10 goals and became the competition’s all-time leading scorer, but France lost to Spain and England in that tournament.

Another filter is silverware: ESPN recommends eliminating players who did not win a trophy, naming Bruno Fernandes, Sadio Mané and Julián Quiñones as examples. The article acknowledges rare historical exceptions, noting Kevin Keegan won the European award in 1978 without a trophy and Luís Figo took the prize in 2000 after Portugal reached the Euro 2000 semifinals. These cuts reduce the field rapidly from 30 contenders.