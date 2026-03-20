Nationals Option Top Prospect Dylan Crews to Triple-A

The Washington Nationals have optioned top prospect Dylan Crews to their Triple-A affiliate, assigning the young outfielder to the minor leagues after a challenging stretch at the plate. The move reflects the organization’s decision to prioritize his development and ensure he receives regular playing time in a less demanding environment than the major league level.

Crews, widely regarded as one of the most talented young players in the Nationals’ system, had been expected to compete for a prominent role with the big-league club. However, recent hitting struggles led the team to conclude that additional time in Triple-A would be beneficial. By optioning him, the Nationals retain roster flexibility while giving Crews the opportunity to refine his swing, timing, and overall offensive approach against high-level competition.

In Triple-A, Crews is expected to receive everyday at-bats and continued work with the organization’s hitting coaches. The focus will be on helping him regain consistency and confidence at the plate, addressing any mechanical issues, and improving pitch recognition. These adjustments are a common step for young hitters transitioning from amateur or lower minor league levels to the upper tiers of professional baseball.

The decision to option a top prospect can signal the club’s long-term investment in the player’s success rather than a judgment on his potential. For the Nationals, sending Crews to Triple-A allows them to manage his development carefully, without the pressures and scrutiny that accompany an extended stay in the majors when immediate performance does not match expectations.

While no specific timetable has been announced for his return to the majors, the move indicates that the organization expects Crews to continue progressing and eventually contribute at the big-league level. His performance in Triple-A and his response to the adjustments made there will likely guide the timing of any future promotion.

For now, the Nationals will move forward with their current major league roster configuration while monitoring Crews’ progress in Triple-A. The club views his development as an important part of its long-term plans, and this assignment is intended as a step toward helping him reach his full potential in the MLB.