Nationals trade for infielder Jorbit Vivas from Yankees

The Washington Nationals have acquired infielder Jorbit Vivas from the New York Yankees in a trade completed Sunday. In exchange, the Yankees received minor league pitcher Sean Paul Liñan. The move adds infield depth to the Nationals’ organization while giving the Yankees an additional pitching prospect to develop in their system.

Washington’s front office continues to adjust its roster and minor league depth chart ahead of the upcoming season. By bringing in Vivas, the Nationals obtain a player who can provide additional options around the infield as they shape both their major league club and upper-level minor league affiliates. His presence gives the organization another internal candidate to compete for playing time or serve as injury insurance, depending on how the roster evolves over the course of the year.

For New York, moving Vivas in exchange for Liñan reflects a shift in organizational priorities, adding another arm to a pitching pipeline that is often crucial over a long season. Liñan will join a Yankees system that regularly leans on internal pitching depth to navigate injuries, doubleheaders, and innings limits across all levels.

While detailed terms of the deal, such as contract specifics, were not disclosed, the trade follows a familiar pattern at this stage of the baseball calendar, with teams making targeted moves to balance their depth charts. The transaction gives both clubs an opportunity to address areas of need without significantly altering their projected major league cores.

The Nationals will evaluate how Vivas fits into their infield picture as camp and the season progress, while the Yankees will look to see how Liñan develops in their pitching program. Both players now enter new competitive environments, with fresh opportunities to impress their respective organizations and potentially move closer to major league roles in the future.

The trade underscores the constant roster maneuvering that takes place around Major League Baseball, as clubs search for incremental improvements and long-term value in players who may be on the cusp of breaking through or taking the next step in their careers.