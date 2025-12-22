NBA and FIBA Plan New European Basketball League for 2027 Launch

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) have announced plans to collaborate on the creation of a new European professional basketball league. The organizations are scheduled to begin formal discussions with clubs and stakeholders starting in January, with the goal of launching the league in October 2027.

This prospective league marks a significant development in the globalization of basketball and aims to expand the reach of the NBA’s brand while strengthening FIBA’s presence in European professional competitions. While details about the league’s structure, participating teams, and competition format have yet to be disclosed, the initial announcement emphasizes a collaborative approach with European clubs and federations.

The NBA has been steadily increasing its international footprint through events such as the NBA Global Games and the Basketball Without Borders program. A formal league based in Europe would represent a major step forward in these efforts, potentially creating new opportunities for players, coaches, and fans across the continent. FIBA, which governs international basketball, has long sought to harmonize professional leagues globally and bring greater coherence to the sport’s calendar and structure.

The initiative is still in its early stages, with discussions in the coming months expected to focus on key issues such as governance, scheduling, financial models, and integration with existing domestic leagues and international tournaments. Both organizations appear committed to a collaborative approach, with the NBA bringing its commercial and operational expertise and FIBA providing its regulatory framework and relationships with national federations.

While challenges remain—such as balancing the interests of existing leagues, ensuring player welfare, and coordinating with national team competitions—the proposed league could serve as a model for future collaborations between global and regional partners in international sports.

More information will be released as talks progress and stakeholders finalize decisions regarding the format and logistics of the new European league.