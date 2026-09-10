NBA and Nike unveil ‘Specter’ uniforms for eight oldest franchises

The NBA and Nike announced new ‘Specter’ uniforms for eight of the league’s oldest franchises at a Brooklyn event Wednesday night. The announcement said the designs were created specifically for teams with roots dating to the league’s earliest years.

The Knicks, Celtics, Lakers, 76ers, Warriors, Pistons, Hawks and Kings will receive the new uniforms. Each set incorporates elements drawn from the franchise’s history, city heritage and fan culture, according to a news release.

The release noted the chronology of the franchises: New York, Golden State and Boston were founded ahead of the 1946-47 season; the Kings, Lakers and Pistons followed in 1948-49; and the 76ers and Hawks arrived a season later. Those eight teams have combined for 53 of the NBA’s 84 total titles, the league said.

The Specter announcement was paired with a new standard-issue collection that includes hoodies, pants, T-shirts and shorts. Nike described the overall design as meant to ‘revolutionize the look of the NBA for the next generation.’ The league said all 30 teams will wear the new on-court apparel during warm-ups, practice and road trips, and that it will become part of the NBA’s core look for the upcoming season.

The collection centers on the ‘one-of-one hooper’ theme, which Nike said aligns with the Specter uniform concept. The new sets will join each franchise’s existing wardrobe of Association, Icon, Classic, Statement and City editions. Each team did not provide a schedule for when it expects to debut the Specter uniforms.