NBA News: Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, and Kawhi Leonard All Go Down With Injuries

It was a rough week for NBA starts as a few went down with injuries. The Lakers, Clippers, and Nets were hit particularly hard with some of their players going down possibly long-term. Let’s dive into some of those injuries and what to expect.

Lakers Lose AD

Anthony David has been having trouble with his Achilles that apparently swelled up in a game this weekend. David had to leave the game early after clearly being hampered by the injury almost immediately. The Lakers will be without Davis at least through the All-Star break as he recovers from what is being described as a strained calf.

Clippers Missing Kawhi Leonard

The Clippers will be without star Kawhi Leonard Tuesday night in Miami as he joins Paul George and Patrick Beverly on the injury updates. Leonard sat out Sunday’s game against Cleveland after suffering a left leg contusion, and that injury will once again force him out. Coach Tyron Lue was unable to provide an update on prediction on when either of the Clippers would be able to rejoin the team.

Kevin Durant to Miss Next 2 Games

The Brooklyn Nets will be without Kevin Durant for at least the next 2 games. Durant suffered a left hamstring strain that slowed him down in their last contest. The Nets described the strain as mild and could not say what his status would be beyond the two games this week.