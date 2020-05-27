in NBA

NBA News: Basketball Nears Return, Teams Open Up Practice Facilities, and More!

The latest news from around the NBA this week!

NBA

While there is still a concern about how it will get done, the NBA looks poised to get a season going by as soon as July. The NHL just announced this week their plan for a season that goes directly into playoffs, and many expect a similar tactic from basketball. Let’s dive into the news from around the league this week!

Top News This Week

Social News

In other basketball news from around the world, the German Basketball league will hold a three-week tournament starting in June to complete their season. Ten of the seventeen teams in the league have agreed to play.

SportsCenter dropped this pretty ridiculous Shaq fact on us earlier this week. Diesel was around for a looooooong time, even after he retired.

SportsCenter also hit us with the epic highlights of the final game for the late great Kobe Bryant. Truly a night to remember for any basketball fan.

And finally, we’re just going to leave you with this hilarious highlight of Kevin Hart’s time playing basketball in high school. It’s no wonder why he never considered going pro.

All of that news and more, this week in the NBA! Check back weekly with GMS Sports for the most up-to-date information on your favorite sports.

Written by Brook Smith

