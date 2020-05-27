NBA News: Basketball Nears Return, Teams Open Up Practice Facilities, and More!

While there is still a concern about how it will get done, the NBA looks poised to get a season going by as soon as July. The NHL just announced this week their plan for a season that goes directly into playoffs, and many expect a similar tactic from basketball. Let’s dive into the news from around the league this week!

Top News This Week

Social News

In other basketball news from around the world, the German Basketball league will hold a three-week tournament starting in June to complete their season. Ten of the seventeen teams in the league have agreed to play.

German basketball's Bundesliga will hold a three-week tournament June 6-28 to finish its season … with 10 of 17 teams agreeing to play But Bayern Munich announced today that Greg Monroe, the league's most prominent former NBAer, will remain in the USA due to a family illness — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 25, 2020

SportsCenter dropped this pretty ridiculous Shaq fact on us earlier this week. Diesel was around for a looooooong time, even after he retired.

There have been 36 straight NBA Finals with at least one player who played with @SHAQ during his career. The last time it didn't happen was 1984 🤯 #SCFacts pic.twitter.com/P1MuH116tu — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 27, 2020

SportsCenter also hit us with the epic highlights of the final game for the late great Kobe Bryant. Truly a night to remember for any basketball fan.

60 Pts. 22-50 FG. An epic final game from Kobe 🐍 The 2016 classic is re-airing on ESPN at 9:30 PM ET. pic.twitter.com/R7iN0qDFGd — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 27, 2020

And finally, we’re just going to leave you with this hilarious highlight of Kevin Hart’s time playing basketball in high school. It’s no wonder why he never considered going pro.

“I think I got eight turnovers right now.”⠀

⠀@KevinHart4real reacting to his HS basketball highlights is too much 😂 pic.twitter.com/glbb6s8Jn9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 27, 2020

All of that news and more, this week in the NBA! Check back weekly with GMS Sports for the most up-to-date information on your favorite sports.