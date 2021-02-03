NBA News: Clip Goes Viral After LeBron James’ Interaction With a Heckler

NBA fans got treated to one of the more interesting feuds of the season when the Lakers took on the Hawks this week. It wasn’t player-to-player or even team-to-team where things got heated, but off of the court.

The Lakers LeBron James got into a heated argument with a heckling fan and her husband. The fan dubbed ‘Courtside Karen’ by social media was kicked out of the game after she removed her mask to yell at LBJ. She took to social media shortly after being kicked out to further insult the Lakers forward.

In the video shared out on social media, the fan can be seen shouting from her seat and violating the NBA’s rules on masks. The fan insisted after the game that she was defending her husband, who she claims was verbally attacked by James while he was on the court.

After the game, James revealed that he wasn’t that bothered by the heckling and that he did not believe it warranted being kicked out. James did later tweet about the incident, calling her Courtside Karen and talking about how mad she was. The Lakers went on to wint that game in Atlanta.

The self-proclaimed influencer later posted a statement on her Instagram account taking responsibility for her actions on the court.