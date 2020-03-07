NBA News: Clippers Sign Free Agent Center Joakim Noah

The Los Angeles Clippers are going to be getting a little bit more help at center. The team was reported to have agreed to terms with free-agent center Joakim Noah on Friday.

Source: Free agent Joakim Noah’s deal with the Clippers will start as a 10-day contract. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 6, 2020

Noah can immediately slot in as a third option as center for the Clippers and provide plenty of depth. That depth could help with potential playoff matchups like the Lakers with Anthony Davis or the 76ers with Joel Embiid.

Noah is 35 years old and spent last season with the Memphis Grizzlies. He shot 51 percent from the field and was averaging close to 17 minutes per game with the team. As recently as 2013 to 2014 he was the Defensive Player of the Year with the Bulls.

Clippers’ Outlook

The Clippers are currently 43-19 and sitting five games back of the number one seed in the west. The Lakers will likely be their main competition en route to their first NBA Finals appearance in the team’s history.