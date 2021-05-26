NBA News: Dallas Mavericks Forward Kristaps Porzingis Fined For Violating Protocols

The NBA is dealing with some backlash this week with the way they handled two separate health and safety violations. Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis was fined $50,000 by the league after photos emerged of him out at a club maskless. While the NBA’s policy does offer more freedom for players who have been vaccinated, they are not allowed to be in clubs/bars/lounges regardless. The league did not force him into a quarantine situation since health officials decided he did not add risk to spreading COVID-19.

But the fine is what has fans around basketball confused. Earlier in the week, the NBA warned Lakers star Lebron James that he had also violated the protocols by attending an event for his tequila brand. The differences between the 2 as determined by the league is that LBJ attended an event outdoors that also required proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

It still seems odd that the NBA would have such a gray area of rules and regulations in their 2nd playoff series of COVID policies. Porzingis played against the Clippers in Game 2 on Tuesday night and logged 32 minutes. He scored 20 points for the Mavericks and picked up a handful of rebounds and steals along the way.

The Mavericks lead the Clippers 2-0 in that series.