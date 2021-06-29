NBA News: Dallas Mavericks Hiring Jason Kidd As the New Head Coach

Former NBA star Jason Kidd became the latest guy to grab a head coaching job this week. After reports surfaced that the Dallas Mavericks were considering the 48-year-old, the team confirmed that they would indeed be hiring Kidd as the coach.

The first issue that Kidd will have to deal with as head coach lies with his star player. Reports have come out over an apparent rift between teammates Luca Doncic and teammate Kristaps Porzingis, and those reports seem to be getting worse with each passing day.

But he does inherit a star in Doncic, something that not every coach gets to have when taking over a team. The pairing of Kidd and Doncic has been described as perfect by several experts, mostly because of the similar style of play and aggressiveness between the two.

Kidd played 8 seasons in Dallas during 2 separate stints. He was part of that 2011 Championship team and just part of the 19-year career that carried him all around the NBA.

Breaking: The Mavericks are closing in on hiring a new GM and Jason Kidd has emerged as a strong frontrunner to be hired as head coach, sources tell @espn_macmahon and @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/rvZG36NWlc — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 24, 2021

This will be Kidd’s third NBA team that he has had the opportunity to coach. He spent a season with the Brooklyn Nets and parts of 4 seasons with the Bucks. His team made it to the playoffs in 3 of those 4 years but won more than 2 games just once.