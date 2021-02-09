NBA News: Derrick Rose Heading Back to the New York Knicks

The New York Knicks and Derrick Rose are reuniting once again after an extended absence. The veteran NBA point guard is being traded from the Pistons to a place that he spent a very disappointing 2016-17 season.

The deal with the Pistons will be for guard Dennis Smith Jr and a 2021 second-round pick via Charlotte. The one season that Rose spent with the Knicks culminated in a 31-51 record, as he out up 18 points per game and was able to play most of the season.

The 2011 Most Valuable Player will get the chance to rejoin head coach Tom Thibodeau. Rose last spent the most successful period of his career with Thibodeau in Chicago before suffering a left ACL injury that set back his career in 2012. The two were paired up for parts of seasons when Rose was with the Timberwolves as well.

Rose has averaged 14.2 points per game and averaged almost 23 minutes per game as he adjusts to a sixth-man role. At 32-yers-old, Rose has likely seen the best years of his career. But if he can stay healthy and maintain his role off of the bench, Rose could be valuable to any team.

At 11-14, the Knicks are right on the fringe of being a playoff team in the East. The Pistons are currently the worst team in the NBA with a 5-18 record.