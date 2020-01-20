NBA News: Former Point Guard Delonte West Had A Bad Monday

We have an early nominee for most horrifying social media video of 2020. Without question, Delonte West has taken a bad path. A video emerged on Monday of West in handcuffs after an altercation in the middle of the road.

We will warn you before you watch the video, it contains adult language. Also, it contains language we had trouble understanding. Within it, West appears to state that ‘he is President Trump’ among other inaudible things. Have a listen.

Video has surfaced depicting Delonte West in handcuffs after being involved in an altercation in Washington D.C. NBA, please send help to a member of our NBA family 🙏pic.twitter.com/a5eSf6BQkI — ClutchPoints NBA (@ClutchPointsNBA) January 21, 2020

Obviously, this is a sad situation and that goes without saying. It’s hard to believe that this was at one time, LeBron James’ point guard. Furthermore, West spent eight seasons in the NBA, last playing for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2011-12 season. Following his playing career, knowledge was made public that he suffers from bipolar disorder.

During his time in Dallas, he played with Jameer Nelson. It was Nelson who offered a message of support after seeing the harrowing video of West emerge on twitter.

Hopefully, West finds the help he needs and does not end up a cautionary tale. When you look at the guy in the headline photo and the person in the video posted, it’s hard to believe it is the same person.

Finally, it wasn’t that long ago that West was going toe-to-toe with some of the best point guards in the NBA and shredding them up with his street ball moves and style. Right now, it’s important that he wins the battle he’s facing in life.