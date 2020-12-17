NBA News: Giannis Antetokounmpo Signs Massive Super Max Extension With Bucks

It turns out this is the Summer of extensions in the NBA. After several players received huge offers and extensions, we have another star player signing a supermax. The Milwaukee Bucks are giving Giannis Antetokounmpo a whole lot of money to stick around in Wisconsin for a long time.

The deal is a supermax deal of five years and worth $228 million. The news comes right on the heels of plenty of teams in the NBA hoping to acquire Giannis after this season when he was set to hit free agency. Unfortunately for those teams, the writing has been on the wall for Giannis and the Bucks this entire offseason.

Breaking: Giannis Antetokounmpo is signing an extension with the Bucks. It will be a five-year, $228M super max extension, his agent tells @wojespn. There will be an opt-out after the fourth year. pic.twitter.com/qivXF3QM2e — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 15, 2020

Giannis is coming off of a season in which he averaged 29.5 points per game accompanied by 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists. Giannis is the main reason why the Bucks were able to make it into the NBA playoffs in 2020. They beat out the Orlando Magic in the first round but were quickly taken care of by the Miami Heat in the Conference Semifinals.

The NBA’s two-time MVP award winner will be able to opt-out after the fourth year, per the terms of his contract. Had he passed on the offer, Giannis would have been an unrestricted free agent heading into the 2021-22 season, and easily the biggest name on the market.