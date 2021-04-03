NBA News: Isaiah Thomas Signs With The New Orleans Pelicans

In surprising NBA news, the New Orleans Pelicans are signing Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day deal. Thomas last played in a professional game in February of 2020 with the Washington Wizards. He did, however, play with Team USA this February. He led the team in scoring in qualifying wins over Bahamas and Mexico. Thomas shot 50 percent from the 3-point range during those 2 games.

Thomas is a 2-time All-Star who was a second-team All-NBA selection back in 2017. That was when he averaged close to 30 points per game with the Celtics. The 5-foot-9 guard is now 32 years old. A hip injury suffered during that season has slowed him down significantly in his career.

The banged-up Pelicans needed to sign a player by Saturday in order to have the 14-man roster required by the league. Thomas has been in New Orleans undergoing COVID-19 testing, clearing the way for him to join the team before their game against Houston on Sunday.

New Orleans has lost a few significant players over the last few weeks. Zion Williamson is out with a right thumb sprain. Brandon Ingram is out with a big toe joint irritation. Lonzo Ball has a right hip flexor strain that will keep him sidelined. And Josh Hart sprained his thumb earlier this week.

Adding Thomas is works for the team in terms of their salary cap, especially getting to sign him to a 1-day contract. They will reassess where they are when that contract is up.