NBA News: Kevin Durant Returns, James Harded to Miss Time

The NBA has been waiting to see the Brooklyn Nets at full strength, but injuries have made that a long wait. Kevin Durant has been down with a severely strained hamstring since the beginning of February but was able to make his return to the lineup this week.

Durant came off of the bench and shot 5-for-5 from the field and finished with 17 points. He also tallied 7 rebounds and 5 assists in his return to action. The Nets brought him in off of the bench in order to better control his minutes as he eases into action.

The Nets would go on to absolutely dominate the Pelicans in that game, winning by a margin of 28 points. Durant was obviously not needed for the bulk of the minutes, playing just 19 minutes in the win.

Alternatively, the Nets will be without All-Star James Harden for a few games. He will have to be looked at in 10 days after an MRI revealed that he had suffered a strained right hamstring, as announced this week.

Harden suffered the injury on March 31 playing against the Rockets and it resurfaced against the Knicks this week. He played 4 minutes before being removed from the game for examination.

Brooklyn has only been able to throw out their trip of Harden, Durant, and Kyrie Irving in 7 games this season for a 5-2 record.