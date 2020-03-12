NBA News: Kevin Love Commits Large Sum to Donate to Cavs’ Arena Staff

Out of all the bad stories coming out in sports, this is a feel-good one. The Cleveland Cavaliers are obviously a part of the NBA’s mandatory suspension from games, but at least players will still be getting paid this year. The staff that works arenas for teams are the real ones suffering, as they cannot get paid if they are not working. Kevin Love has stepped up in hopes of changing that.

The 12th-year center/power forward out of UCLA stepped up in a big way, committing $100,000 to the workers at the Cavs’ arena. Kevin Love issued the statement on his Instagram, posing with members of the staff.

Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations. And the fear and anxiety resulting from the recent outbreak of COVID-19 can be extremely overwhelming. Through the game of basketball, we’ve been able to address major issues and stand together as a progressive league that cares about the players, the fans, and the communities where we work. I’m concerned about the level of anxiety that everyone is feeling and that is why I’m committing $100,000 through the @KevinLoveFund in support of the @Cavs arena and support staff that had a sudden life shift due to the suspension of the NBA season. I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities. Pandemics are not just a medical phenomenon. They affect individuals and society on so many levels, with stigma and xenophobia being just two aspects of the impact of a pandemic outbreak. It’s important to know that those with a mental illness may be vulnerable to the effects of widespread panic and threat. Be kind to one another. Be understanding of their fears, regardless if you don’t feel the same. Be safe and make informed decisions during this time. And I encourage everyone to take care of themselves and to reach out to others in need — whether that means supporting your local charities that are canceling events, or checking in on your colleagues and family.

Hopefully, what Kevin Love has started will begin to poor over to other sports and players. There are going to be a lot of workers out of the job while officials from different sports try to figure this thing out.