NBA News: Kyrie Irving Faces Trouble With League, Games Postponed, and More!

Once again, the NBA is facing the uphill battles of trying to play a season without the benefit of a bubble scenario. Players continue to face the risk of COVID-19, and games have started to be postponed due to outbreaks within franchises. Let’s dive into some of the news from around the league this week!

Top News This Week

The Orlando Magic ad Boston Celtics will have their game on Wednesday postponed, per a league announcement today. Due to testing and contact training within the Celtics’ locker room, the team does not have the league-required eight players available for the game to proceed as scheduled. It will be pushed to a later date, not yet announced by the league.

The NBA has fined the Rockets’ DeMarcus Cousins and the Lakers’ Markieff Morris for their actions in an on-court altercation. Cousins was fined $10,000 by the league and Morris was fined $35,000 for attacking Cousins on the court. Cousins’ fine was for the subsequent shoving of Morris after a flagrant was issued to Markieff. Both players were ejected from the game, though Cousins was not tossed until later.

As of now, we know that the Los Angeles Lakers plan on holding home games without fans until further notice. There is no current plan in place to allow even limited attendance as COVID-19 cases continue to rage in California. They join several teams around the league without plans for fan attendance.

The NBA is expected to review the video of Brooklyn Nets’ point guard Kyrie Irving out at a party while not wearing a mask. The team announced on Monday that Irving would miss his 4th consecutive game for personal reasons, with COVID-19 concerns thought to be a reason for the team opting to keep him away. If the league find that Irving went against health and safety codes, there could be subsequent punishment for the team and for Irving.

Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is in danger of missing extended time after fracturing his right knee. The team announced on Sunday that an MRI revealed an avulsion fracture on Saturday when he went down in a game against the Hornets. Basically, it means that part of the bone was pulled away by the ligament, thus causing a fracture.

Social News

The Kings’ De’Aaron Fox went up and OVER the Pacers late in the 4th quarter to seal the victory in a HUGE way. You gotta see this.

OMG DE'AARON FOX 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/kI9S30op4p — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 12, 2021 LaMelo Ball became the youngest player in the history of the league to record a triple-double in a game. Maybe LaVar was onto something? LaMelo Ball is now the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double 💪 pic.twitter.com/qQGVrfvxsb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 10, 2021 And finally, we have to leave you with this true NBA story from Golden State Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr. Drake once paid a $500 fine, along with Steph and Draymond, for being late to the Warriors' team plane 😂💰 Steve Kerr explains the story: pic.twitter.com/dncB2jf70N — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 11, 2021