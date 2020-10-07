NBA News: Lakers a Game Away From a Championship, Bam Returns, and More!

The NBA Finals are winding down as the Lakers move to within a game of sweet victory. But that doesn’t want the Miami Heat are ready to roll over yet, despite the fact that they’re down 3 games to 1. Let’s dive into some of the news from around the league this week.

Top News This Week

In more encouraging news in the NBA, Delonte West looks like he is getting some help from a very powerful friend. Mark Cuban reportedly reached out to the ex-NBA player who has been living on the streets and apparently picked up West to take him to a rehabilitation center. One step closer to getting better.

It was a pretty wild turn of events for Doc Rivers after his Clippers were kicked out of the NBA playoffs. Rivers was fired by Los Angeles, and within a matter of days moved on to become the next head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers. Philly signed Rivers to a deal that will keep him with the team for 5 years.

The Indiana Pacers might be playing without Victor Oladipo next year. The star point guard recently revealed that he is looking to move on from the Pacers and find a new team in the upcoming year. A huge development for a guy that many thought would be there for quite some time.

The Miami Heat got an unexpected surprise when Bam Adebayo was able to return for Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Bam had missed the last few games with a neck strain that had forced him out of game 1, and many did not expect him to be ready to go. Unfortunately for Miami, the Lakers still walked away with a game 4 win.

On the flip side, the Miami Heat tried to get Goran Dragic out on the court for game 4 in hopes that he could overcome a torn plantar fascia in his foot. That proved to be too much for Dragic though, and he was forced to miss yet another game. A huge blow for a team that has relied on him in big spots.

Social News

After LeBron James and the Lakers were able to clinch a trip to the NBA Finals, LeBron echoed that Mamba Mentality of ‘the job’s not done yet’. The Lakers have since carried this mentality with them with every win en route to a championship.

"One step closer to the goal. Job not done." —LeBron after clinching an NBA Finals appearance. (via @BenGolliver) pic.twitter.com/DGkLVuPjd4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 27, 2020

The Heat might be facing an NBA Finals loss, but at least they’re seeing production from encouraging spots. Tyler Herro just set the record for most 3-pointers made by a rookie in any NBA playoffs ever.

The MOST 3-pointers made in an NBA Playoffs by a rookie… @raf_tyler! Game 5 of the #NBAFinals presented by YouTube TV begins Friday at 9:00 PM ET on ABC. pic.twitter.com/hH73k9MCwo — NBA (@NBA) October 7, 2020

The NBA Hustle Award went to the Clippers Montrezl Harrell this year. Harrell was a big part of Los Angeles getting to the playoffs in dominant fashion this year.

And finally, do you have a favorite LeBron James reaction throughout the course of these playoffs? We vote all of them.

Which is your favorite LeBron reaction!? Game 5: Friday – 9pm/et, ABC pic.twitter.com/KWYTOm26U3 — NBA (@NBA) October 7, 2020