NBA News: Lakers Add to Their Depth, Players Opt Out, and More!

The NBA is getting ready to get their season going, but it will be without some of their players. Several star players have already started to opt-out of the season with health concerns as well as concerns over social justice issues. Let’s jump into some of the news from around the league this week.

Top News This Week

The Los Angeles Lakers might have lost Avery Bradley to a season opt-out, but they added to their depth this week. The Lakeshow added JR Smith into the mix who figures to play a role down the playoff stretch for Los Angeles. Smith worked out for Los Angels in February before the team decided to sign Dion Waiters.

The Nets’ DeAndre Jordan has opted out of the 2020 playoffs after testing positive for COVID-19. Jordan made the announcement on his Twitter page without many details to go along with it. The Nets are currently the number seven seed in the East with the Magic right on their back.

The NBPA currently is working with the NBA and Nike to give players the option of replacing their last name on their jersey with a statement on social justice. Black Lives Matter will also be painted onto the courts in Orlando in bold letters along the sidelines.

After a very long and successful career, Vince Carter is officially hanging it up. The 43-year-old veteran is calling it a career after 22 long seasons and plant of accolades. Carter finished with eight All-Star appearances as well as the 1998-99 Rookie of the Year Award. What a career Vince, fly high.

The San Antonio Spurs have signed center Tyler Zeller for the remainder of the season. The Spurs enter the season continuation as the number 12 seed in the West, with a long way to go to make the playoffs.

Social News This Week

You have got to watch Shaq play Rob Gronkowski in a game of HORSE. For no reason other than the fact that it’s Shaq and Gronk, and that Diesel breaks the rim.

Shaq is playing Gronk in HORSE and just ripped the rim off 🤣 (via Medium Rare) pic.twitter.com/iLEiTzwrzK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 28, 2020

Pau Gasol was surprised in this interview with a clip of Kobe talking about Gasol’s number being retired in LA. Be prepared to grab a tissue for this one though, it’s emotional.

Trevor Ariza decided that he will NOT be taking part in the NBA season. The Portland star has been involved in a custody case with his 12-year-old son, and his visitations with him would be limited by that.

Sources: Ariza has been involved in a custody case over his 12-year old son, and mother’s choice of granting a court-ordered one month visitation period during league’s quarantine of teams in Orlando left Ariza to choose those parenting responsibilities over competing in restart. https://t.co/STYQi2RGDW — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2020