NBA News: Lakers’ Alex Caruso Streams on Twitch In First Week of Hiatus

The Lakers’ Alex Caruso took to Twitch to pass time in the middle of the NBA hiatus.

The first week of the NBA’s hiatus from basketball games is already seeing players try to pass the time. Lakers’ guard Alex Caruso decided to take his talents to Twitch during this break in the action. Twitch is the popular live stream platform where spectators often watch gamers play.

Caruso announced on Twitter that he would be spending the next few weeks playing Fortnite, FIFA, and Call of Duty on Twitch. Watching the stream, thousands of fans jumped in to watch Caruso play and try to get his attention. He acknowledged fans throughout the stream in the chat section.

The Lakers were the number one seed in the west before the coronavirus put the league on hold. They were also in the middle of one of their toughest stretches of the season, playing the Bucks, Clippers, Nets, Rockets, and Nuggets all within ten days.

The league has not decided yet when games will resume.

Written by Brook Smith

