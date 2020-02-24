NBA News: Lakers Sign Markieff Morris, Wave DeMarcus Cousins

After Sunday’s win against Boston, the Lakers are now 43-12 and well on their way to clinching a playoff birth in the West. They added to that hype by signing Forward Markieff Morris after he cleared waivers.

Markieff Morris has cleared waivers, league sources say. He's a Laker — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 23, 2020

Morris will fit in nicely to a team that is in desperate need of some shooters. The Forward out of Kansas is shooting 39.7 percent from beyond the arc this year, and the Lakers could use the most help there. Los Angeles ranks 14th in team shooting from three-point range this season.

The signing of Morris, while exciting for Lakers fans, also comes with a negative. Los Angeles had to wave DeMarcus Cousins in order to make room on the roster for the signing. Cousins had signed a one-year deal worth $3.5 million before succumbing to what will end up being a season-ending knee injury.

Cousins was spotted courtside at Friday’s game, even after news broke that he had been waved byt the team. So with that in mind, there is a possibility that he will continue to rehab with the team in hopes of signing with them in the offseason.