NBA News: Lakers Win Another Title, Doc Rivers Finds a New Home, Looking Ahead to Next Season, and More!

The NBA season started just about a year ago this month, and the Lakers just now wrapped up their 17th championship after one of the longest delays you will ever see. Now, league officials need to figure out how next year is going to play out with the pandemic and the added stress of the short rest period. Let’s dive into some of the news from around the league this week!

Top News This Week

The league is talking about the possibility of the 2020-2021 NBA All-Star Game being called off due to the coronavirus. Most of the league’s jurisdictions are not even allowing large gatherings as of now, and the trajectory of the virus has the league at least considering getting out in front of the issue.

The NBA and Board of Governors will keep discussing what next season will have to look like. It could possibly be a season more similar to a baseball series with limited travel outside of the bubble. So teams may travel to a city and play back-to-back road games there rather than come back at any point during the year.

The NBA also needs to figure out a start date for this year as the season had to be pushed back. While New Years Day has been discussed, Christmas Day is also not entirely out of the question. The league may also consider cutting the season down to 70 to 72 games should that be the case.

The New Orleans Pelicans have indeed hired Stan Van Gundy to be their next head coach. The Pelicans were apparently sold on SVG’s ability to teach young players and you’d rosters, as well as his ability to build up defenses. Regardless of what happened with him in Detroit, they loved what he can bring to the team.

The Los Angeles Clippers might have let go of Doc Rivers, but they replaced him pretty quickly. Ty Lue is being given a 5-year deal to become the new head coach, as the Clippers try to bounce back from a rough playoff exit.

Speaking of Doc Rivers, he also found a new home very quickly after being cut loose by the LA Clippers. Rivers was signed to a deal by the Philadelphia 76ers to become their new head coach for the next 5 year(maybe).

Social News

Miami Heat Team President Pat Riley had some interesting things to say about his team after the Lakers beat them in the NBA Finals. Riley felt that if he had his main guys healthy, the series would have gone to Game 7.

Pat Riley thinks the Finals would've gone to seven games if Bam and Goran were 100%

It took a lot to get to this point, but here is a great recap of how the NBA restart came to be and how far we have come to crown a champion.

As we recap the NBA Restart, look back at the Lakers incredible run through Orlando to becoming 2020 NBA Champions!

🎧: https://t.co/NiWDP64ieU pic.twitter.com/9XDUl6E0oq — NBA (@NBA) October 19, 2020

And finally, we celebrate the journey of Anthony Davis from #1 pick NBA Champion 8 years later. What a journey for The Brow.

.@AntDavis23's NBA journey started on draft night 8 years ago! No. 1 pick in 2012 ☝

NBA Champion in 2020 🏆 Watch the #NBADraft presented by State Farm Nov. 18 at 7pm/et on ESPN 📺 pic.twitter.com/rQ8GJSKp5t — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) October 24, 2020