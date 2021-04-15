NBA News: LaMarcus Aldridge Retires From Basketball Amid Health Concerns

The rollercoaster season for the Brooklyn Nets appears to be continuing. After all of the health issues to surface with the big names on the team, they are losing another. Big man LaMarcus Aldridge announced today that he is retiring from the NBA.

Aldridge cited concerns over his health after dealing with an irregular heartbeat. The 15 year veteran of the NBA was sent to the hospital by the Nets the following morning after experiencing the issue. And despite his quick recovery, Aldridge said that it was one of the scariest moments of his life and that he would be taking every precaution.

The 35-year-old veteran said that he had experienced the issue during the Nets’ game against the Lakers last weekend. He had missed the last 2 games with what the team had previously described as a non-COVID-related illness.

Aldridge had signed with the Nets on March 28th after agreeing to a buyout with the Spurs. He has spent the last 5+ seasons in San Antonio prior to walking away to sign with Brooklyn. The 7-time All-Star spent the first 9 years of his career in Portland playing with the Trailblazers.

Former Trailblazers teammate Damian Lillard said later in the day that he was shocked and that he thought the team should retire the big man’s number.

