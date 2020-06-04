NBA News: League Has Return to Play Plan, Lottery Draft Set, and More!

The biggest news this week is that the NBA is set to return at the end of July. The NBA Board of Governors voted and agreed to the format that the league is able to return with a 22-team format and an eight-game seeding. Let’s dive into some more news from around the league this week!

Top News This Week

Social News

The New York Knicks came under fire for not issuing a statement in the wake of George Floyd’s murder and the ensuing protests. They received even more scrutiny when they responded to the reason for not issuing a statement.

The company that owns the Knicks told employees it was "not any more qualified than anyone else to offer our opinion on social matters," in explaining why it had not issued a public statement in the wake of George Floyd's death.https://t.co/Ts4zcmTUSo — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 2, 2020

THE NBA IS BACK.

When you wish upon a star … Welcome back, @NBA ✨ pic.twitter.com/Nc91ycGUuL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 4, 2020

20 years ago today, we got one of the most iconic plays from one of the most iconic duos in history. Watch Shaq and Kobe do their thing.

20 years ago today. The most iconic play from one of the greatest duos of all time 😤 pic.twitter.com/MtSTtktUPJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 4, 2020

The NBA’s plan to return includes 13 teams from the Western Conference and 9 from the Eastern Conference.

The NBA's return plan includes 13 Western Conference teams and nine Eastern Conference teams. Here's who's in, according to @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/8s0qYYgLtt — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 3, 2020