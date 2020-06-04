in NBA

NBA News: League Has Return to Play Plan, Lottery Draft Set, and More!

The latest news from around the NBA this week!

NBA
Jun 13, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) celebrates with the Larry O'Brien Trophy after the Golden State Warriors in game six of the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest news this week is that the NBA is set to return at the end of July. The NBA Board of Governors voted and agreed to the format that the league is able to return with a 22-team format and an eight-game seeding. Let’s dive into some more news from around the league this week!

Top News This Week

Social News

The New York Knicks came under fire for not issuing a statement in the wake of George Floyd’s murder and the ensuing protests. They received even more scrutiny when they responded to the reason for not issuing a statement.

THE NBA IS BACK.

20 years ago today, we got one of the most iconic plays from one of the most iconic duos in history. Watch Shaq and Kobe do their thing.

The NBA’s plan to return includes 13 teams from the Western Conference and 9 from the Eastern Conference.

All of that news and more, this week in the NBA! Check back weekly with GMS Sports for the most up-to-date information on your favorite sports.

 

Written by Brook Smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NFL

NFL News: League Cancels Joint Practices, Players React to Protests, and More!