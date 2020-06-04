NBA News: League Has Return to Play Plan, Lottery Draft Set, and More!

The biggest news this week is that the NBA is set to return at the end of July. The NBA Board of Governors voted and agreed to the format that the league is able to return with a 22-team format and an eight-game seeding. Let’s dive into some more news from around the league this week!
Top News This Week
- The NBA Board of Governors voted on Thursday morning to approve the league’s 22-team format that allows a return to basketball. Per reports, only the Portland Trailblazers voted against the proposal. This approval allows teams to play in Orlando starting at the end of July. The NBA Playoffs will take place in August following 8 seeding games.
- The NBA has also agreed that August 25th will be the day of the draft lottery while October 15th will be the date of the draft for 2020.
- During a time where voting has become such an important topic, the Memphis Grizzlies have created a new program for members of their organization to use in order to be able to participate in the national and local elections.
- A list of teams that have made their practice facilities opened up to their players and have already started workouts.
- Former Knicks legend Patrick Ewing has tested positive for the coronavirus, and reports suggest that he is currently recovering at home.
Social News
The New York Knicks came under fire for not issuing a statement in the wake of George Floyd’s murder and the ensuing protests. They received even more scrutiny when they responded to the reason for not issuing a statement.
The company that owns the Knicks told employees it was "not any more qualified than anyone else to offer our opinion on social matters," in explaining why it had not issued a public statement in the wake of George Floyd's death.https://t.co/Ts4zcmTUSo
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 2, 2020
