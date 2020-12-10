NBA News: Los Angeles Clippers Ink Paul George to Massive Extension

The Clippers are looking to keep the NBA competition alive in Los Angeles. In the wake of the Lakers extending both LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Clips now have an extension of their own to announce.

It was reported on Thursday morning that the Clippers had indeed signed Paul George to the maximum contract. The deal will keep PG13 in Los Angeles for the next 5 years and could guarantee him as much as $226 million per his agent, Aaron Mintz.

Breaking: Paul George has signed a maximum contract extension with the Clippers that will guarantee him as much as $226 million over the next five years, his agent Aaron Mintz tells @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/IBeZ1rIJcv — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 10, 2020

The deal with George acts as an extension and will add another $190 million to his existing NBA contract. The new deal will go on top of the $35.4 million guaranteed him for the 2020-2021 season. PG originally had an option for the 2021-2022 season that will be replaced with the four-year deal. That new deal also includes a brand new player option for the 2024-2025 season.

Those contract numbers are obviously expected to be affected by the fluctuating NBA salary cap number due to massive losses in revenue from the previous season. Paul George is now 30-years-old, and has previously stated that he would like to finish up his career whee he grew up.

Clippers fans have had mixed reactions to the news, as many would like to see Kawhi sign an extension first. That can wait though, as Leonard will be able to play out the 10th season of his career in the 2020-2021 season. Kawhi can then sign for the max 35 percent in the ensuing offseason.