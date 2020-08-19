NBA News: Number One Seeds Fall, League Cracks Down on Injuries, and More!

The NBA bubble playoffs have officially started and we already have a few minor upsets. Both number one seeds in the playoffs lost their first games, as the Lakers fell to Portland and the Magic took down the Bucks. Let’s dive into some of the news from around the league in a very busy playoff week!

Top News This Week

It looks like the NBA might be trying to combat load management issues moving forward with players. The league sent out a memo this week telling teams that they were going to have to be more specific in injury reports, no longer allowing general terms such as conditioning, soreness, fatigue, etc. Teams must use specific reasoning and body parts to describe limitations on a player. Fractures must also be disclosed on the list, even if the team intends to play the injured player.

Sources have confirmed that if the Los Angeles Lakers move past the first round of the playoffs, the team intends to wear Black Mamba jerseys to honor Kobe Bryant. The jersey will feature a snakeskin pattern on the outside and will obviously be all black.

The New Orleans Pelicans are the first team to lose a coach following the bubble. Alvin Gentry was officially let go by the team after the Pelicans finished the season with a very disappointing 30-42 record, putting them at 13th in the west. Clippers assistant coach Ty Lue and Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd are potential candidates to replace him.

The NBA is making an effort to get things moving for teams that were not involved in the Orlando restart. There will be an in-market bubble plan featuring daily testing, one week of individual workouts, two weeks of group practices, and one hour of 5-on-5 per day. The aim of course would be to properly prepare for the next season.

The Sacramento Kings made it official with GM Vlade Divac stepping down from his post. Sacramento just extended their playoff drought to 14 consecutive seasons and that number does not appear to be getting better soon. Kings’ adviser Joe Dumars is taking over GM duties on an interim basis.

It was a scary moment in the Heat game when Derrick Jones Jr went down in a hard collision with Indiana’s Goga Bitadze. Jones had to be placed on a stretcher and leave the arena. after an MRI, CT scan, and concussion test, it has been determined that Jones Jr suffered from a neck strain and will be just fine.

Social News

The Lakers may not have made a statement on the court in game 1, but they did make one off of the court. The team showed up wearing hats demanding justice for Breonna Taylor and the arrest of her murderers.

Lakers wore hats demanding justice for Breonna Taylor ahead of tonight's Game 1 (via @Lakers) pic.twitter.com/rsu8seYU0d — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 18, 2020

Listen in as Dwyane Wade talks about the work ethic of Kobe Bryant this week. There will truly never be anyone like him again.

We’re not sure how to describe this sequence by the Memphis Grizzlies, so we’ll just let you watch and enjoy on your own.

Just how they drew it up 🤣 pic.twitter.com/pB8VswCExL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 15, 2020

Kawhi Leonard is just a different breed of human, and it showed when the cameras were on him ahead of his game 1 matchup.

Kawhi was locked in on the home screen 😂 pic.twitter.com/ygnqZyt3N4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 17, 2020

And finally, you can’t miss the preview of the Tune Squad jerseys worn by Lebron James this week!

First look at the new Tune Squad jerseys for Space Jam 2 👀 (via @uninterrupted)pic.twitter.com/nvEwzhOuCx — ESPN (@espn) August 18, 2020