NBA News: Players Protest Playoff Games, Porzingis Out for the Season, and More!

The NBA was facing a possible shutdown this week when players began to sit out games in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake. Games around the league were suspended and there were questions on if the playoffs would ever resume. Let’s dive into some of the news from around the league this week.
Top News This Week
- The NBA has a new defensive player of the year, and it’s not Anthony Davis. The Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo took home the award for the first time in his young career, after being an All-Defensive player for two years previously.
- Brooklyn Nets’ guard Jamal Crawford has revealed that he hopes to continue his playing career after this season. Crawford, now 41, would be entering his 21st season in the NBA after being drafted way back in 2000 by the Cavaliers.
- Raptors coach Nick Nurse was one of the coaches to reveal that a potential boycott could be on the horizon in the playoffs. Nurse thought Boston and Toronto would be one of the teams to participate, but the league called off games regardless.
- LeBron James was one of the players who sought advice from former President Barack Obama this past week. The small group of players looked for guidance on how to play out this season with a plan of action in mind for peaceful protests.
- The Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers were the only two teams that voted this week to not continue the season amid protests. Every other team in the league reportedly agreed that they wanted to move forward and finish things up. The Lakers and Clippers later agreed after conversations with players from around the league.
- Players from the league had reportedly discussed the sacrifices all of them had made to be able to play in the bubble as a reason for them to continue the postseason. The players also cited the sense of normalcy given that families were set to arrive on campus in the coming days.
- The Dallas Mavericks announced that Kristap Porzingis has been playing this postseason with a lateral meniscus tear in his right knee and have decided that he will be out for the series against the Clippers. Los Angeles leads that series 3 games to 2 with the Mavericks on the ropes entering game 6.
Social News
Danny Green revealed that the players from around the league had considered all options available to find the best way to intact change in the world.
Danny Green said players "considered all options" to find the "most powerful way to get change." pic.twitter.com/bJGUkIh6B6
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 28, 2020
Kenny Smith joined in the player walkout this week by walking off of the TNT studio set mid show.
Kenny The Jet Smith just walked out of NBA on TNT studios in solidarity with NBA players pic.twitter.com/XR4Y5yBE5z
— THE NBA Hustle➐ (@TheNBAHustle) August 26, 2020
The Philadelphia 76ers are continuing to clean house at the highest levels. They recently fired coach Brett Brown, and more changes are coming.
Breaking: The Philadelphia 76ers have fired Brett Brown, sources tell @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/3YNDDWo0Iq
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 24, 2020
And finally, the team that kicked off the protests across sports this week giving their reason why.
The Milwaukee Bucks… pic.twitter.com/6r4nvQLkvw
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 26, 2020
