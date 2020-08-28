NBA News: Players Protest Playoff Games, Porzingis Out for the Season, and More!

The NBA was facing a possible shutdown this week when players began to sit out games in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake. Games around the league were suspended and there were questions on if the playoffs would ever resume. Let’s dive into some of the news from around the league this week.

Top News This Week

Social News

Danny Green revealed that the players from around the league had considered all options available to find the best way to intact change in the world.

Danny Green said players "considered all options" to find the "most powerful way to get change." pic.twitter.com/bJGUkIh6B6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 28, 2020

Kenny Smith joined in the player walkout this week by walking off of the TNT studio set mid show.

Kenny The Jet Smith just walked out of NBA on TNT studios in solidarity with NBA players pic.twitter.com/XR4Y5yBE5z — THE NBA Hustle➐ (@TheNBAHustle) August 26, 2020

The Philadelphia 76ers are continuing to clean house at the highest levels. They recently fired coach Brett Brown, and more changes are coming.

Breaking: The Philadelphia 76ers have fired Brett Brown, sources tell @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/3YNDDWo0Iq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 24, 2020

And finally, the team that kicked off the protests across sports this week giving their reason why.