NBA News: Portland Trailblazers CJ McCollum Out 4 Weeks With Foot Fracture

Just a few weeks into the new NBA season and the Portland Trailblazers find themselves in a bind early on. The team announced this week that guard CJ McCollum will need to be re-evaluated in a month after being diagnosed with a fracture in his foot.

McCollum went down with the injury in a recent game against the Atlanta Hawks. Before the injury, Portland’s guard was having a career year in his 8th season, averaging 26.7 points per game and an overall shooting efficiency of 62 percent.

The injury leaves Portland in a tough spot, as they find themselves 8-6 on the year. Instead, they will lean heavily on the always reliable Damian Lillard to carry the load for the next month or so. Lillard has led the team with 28.1 points per game in 2021 and leads the team with 6.7 assists.

That’s not to say that Dame has done it entirely on his own this year though. Veteran Carmelo Anthony has put up 12.2 points per game and continues to prove that he is out to beat father time nearing 37. Anthony has averaged just under 25 minutes per game and is currently putting up the best 3-point percentage of his entire career.