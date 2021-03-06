NBA News: Rockets to Retire Harden’s Number, All-Star Replacements, and More!

The NBA All-Star break is officially underway as players head down to Atlanta to participate. It won’t be without its complications though as players are having to be replaced at a historic rate. Some due to injuries, some due to the fact that no one wants to take uneccesary travel risks in a pandemic.

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley will get to represent his state after replace the Suns’ Devin Booker on the roster. Conley will play for Team Durant and will also take part in the MTN DEW® 3-Point Contest. Booker suffered a left knee sprain that will sideline him.

Lakers star LeBron James went with a lot of really big names with his selection. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Steph Curry, Luka Doncic, and Nikola Jokic highlight his starting 5. Giannis was just about ready to call game when he heard Kevin Durant’s starting 5. That consists of Bradley Beal, Joel Embid, Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, and Jason Tatum.

The Houston Rockets got to welcome James Harden back into town after an ugly trade. They surprised the entire NBA world by announcing that they would be retiring Harden’s number 13 for all of the years of commitment to the team. He joins fellow Rocket greats in Calvin Murphy, Moses Malone, Hakeem Olajuwon, Rudy Tomjanovich, Clyde Drexler, and Yao Ming.

