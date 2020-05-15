NBA News: Silver Sets a Decision Timeline, Players Return to Practice Facilities, and More!

The biggest news to come out of the NBA this week is that teams have started to return to their respective practice facilities. As state regulations start to loosen up in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, the league has decided to allow teams to return at their discretion. Commissioner Adam Silver has already set a timeline for his decision on whether or not the NBA returns, but the opening of facilities is encouraging. More news from around the league this week!

Top News This Week

The NBA is making big moves this week, changing the official game ball used across the league. The NBA made it official and will be switching over to Wilson balls rather than Spalding. This change will take effect in the 2021-2022 season.

The Drew League announced this week that they have opted to cancel their 2020 season out of concerns for the pandemic. The Los Angeles based league cited the health and wellness of players and community as the reason for cancellation.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver acknowledged that a decision on the season would be coming within the next couple of weeks. The opening of facilities is encouraging but is not definitive in whether or not the league will be able to proceed with their season.

The NBA player’s association reportedly started polling players on whether or not they wanted the season to continue, thought the association later denied that report from Adrian Woj.

Silver confirmed the details of how things would look if games were to resume. No fans are expected and the season decision can go into June. Silver also noted that until a vaccine is developed, there will be a continuing risk moving forward.

Social News

As we approach the final day of The Last Dance, we relive this legendary conversation between Stuart Scott and Michael Jordan in 1998. Jordan gets candid when he talks about his future with the Chicago Bulls.

Two legends. Michael Jordan sat down with Stuart Scott in 1998 to discuss his future with the Bulls. #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/P1Ba7eQnFP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 15, 2020

Never forget how fierce of a competitor that Kobe Bryant was, even when he was up two games in a playoff series.

“Job’s not finished.” —Kobe after he was asked why he wasn't smiling with a 2-0 lead in the 2009 Finals pic.twitter.com/gmGclJFERv — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 15, 2020

Shaq brought some heat to the Twitter world this week when he said that his three-peat Lakers would beat Steph’s Warriors and Jordan’s Bulls squads.

Shaq thinks his three-peat Lakers would beat Steph's Warriors and MJ's Bulls squads. Facts or 🧢? pic.twitter.com/INmseeJPwV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 14, 2020

And finally, we post one more Jordan fact before we enter the last week of The Last Dance. We’re not ready for it to end!

From November 1990 through November 2001 MJ never lost 3 games in a row (including playoffs). The longest such streak in NBA history #TheLastDance (via @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/RBLVybHFLv — ESPN (@espn) May 14, 2020