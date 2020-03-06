in NBA

NBA News: Steph Curry Makes His Long Awaited Return to the Warriors

The Golden State Warriots star point guard made his return after a long hiatus.

Jun 7, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) handles the ball against Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) and guard Danny Green (14) during the fourth quarter in game four of the 2019 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors got a much-needed morale boost on Thursday when Steph Curry made his return. Curry has been sidelined since October with a broken hand.

The Warriors may be a league-worst 14 and 49, but getting Curry back into the lineup is sure to invigorate a fan-base that has been miserable all year. They had already lost Klay Thompson when he tore his ACL in NBA Finals loss to the Raptors last season before Curry went out.

As far as his stat line Curry shot alright for the Warriors in his return, although they did lose the game. Curry went 3-12 from beyond the arc and shot 37.5 percent from the field. He did go 8-8 on his free throws though and got seven assists in the process.

Golden State will play at home again on Saturday as the injured 76ers limp into town.

Written by Brook Smith

