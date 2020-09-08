NBA News: Steve Nash Finds a New Home, Playoff Players Fined, and More!

The second round of NBA playoffs have proved to filled with much more drama than the first round, that much is certain. With that has come a few fines here and there, as players react pretty passionately without the fan noise to drown things out. Let’s dive into some of the news from around the league this week!

Top News This Week

The Brooklyn Nets have found their Head Coach replacement after a pretty short search. The Nets are hiring Hall of Fame Guard Steve Nash and signing him to a four-year contract to be with the team.

The Dallas Mavericks did NOT move on in the playoffs, and Luka Doncic ended up also being fined in that series by the league. Doncic was fined for throwing the ball at the legs of a referee and will need to pay out $15,000 as a result.

Speaking of fines, the Clippers’ Patrick Beverly didn’t fare much better in round 2 against the Nuggets. Beverly was fined $25,000 for verbal abuse of a referee following a game 2 loss to Denver.

The NBA is allowing team staff to bring guests into the bubble starting with the conference finals, per a league memo sent out to teams this week. Per the memo, each team may host no more than a total of 10 staff guests at the hotel. It’s unclear who will get a priority as a part of this plan.

Giannis Antetokounmpo left game 4 with an ankle injury after being questionable to even play. Antetokounmpo had reportedly encouraged Milwaukee Bucks’ staff members to tape up the ankle and let him play, though he could not jump or plant off of the sprain. He has not been ruled out for game 5.

The Detroit Pistons are finalizing a deal to hire former Lakers executive Ryan West to a player evaluation role in the front office. West was with the Clippers this year working as a college and NBA scout.

The Clippers’ Montrezl Harrell was awarded the 2019-2020 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award. Harrell had a HUGE breakout season, averaging 18.6 points per game and being one of the big reasons for the Clippers’ success this year.

Social News

The 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year award belongs to none other than the Grizzlies’ Ja Morant. Morant averaged 17.8 points per game and averaged over 7 assists per game in his first year in the NBA.

The 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year Award goes to JA MORANT 😤 pic.twitter.com/NRPCKcctwW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 3, 2020

One day in the NBA and there were several huge posterizing moments that you won’t want to miss. They’re a little bit savage.

The kodak moments from yesterday were epic 📸 (via @ESPNNBA) pic.twitter.com/rebA5wQD6M — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 8, 2020

And finally, there is nothing more disheartening as a defender in the NBA than having to be on the other side of a Kemba Walker stepback.